From Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan, Indian celebs come forward to help daily wage earners amid lockdown

Here is a list of celebrities who have come forward and donated in the 'war against virus' 

Akshay Kumar

Donation Money:  Rs 25 crores

Akshay Kumar has donated the highest amount of money among Bollywood stars so far. The actor donated for the PM-CARES fund. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Varun Dhawan

Donation money: Rs 55 lakhs

Varun Dhawan has donated Rs 30 lakhs to PM fund and 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Kapil Sharma

Donation Money: Rs 50 lakhs

Kapil Sharma has contributing to the PM relief fund towards the war against COVID-19

(Photograph:Twitter)

Rajinikanth

Donation Money: Rs 50 lakhs

Rajinikanth came to the rescue those who were worst hit by the pandemic, by donating Rs 50 lakh to the daily wage workers of the South film industry.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Prabhas

Donation Money: Rs 4 crores

Prabhas donated a whopping Rs 4 crore- Rs 3 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund and Rs 50 lakh each to Chief Minister's relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was one of the first celebrities to step up for those in need. The actor made a significant contribution by donated  N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) workers and other caretakers.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics