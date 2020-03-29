From Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan, Indian celebs come forward to help daily wage earners amid lockdown
Here is a list of celebrities who have come forward and donated in the 'war against virus'
Akshay Kumar
Donation Money: Rs 25 crores
Akshay Kumar has donated the highest amount of money among Bollywood stars so far. The actor donated for the PM-CARES fund.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Varun Dhawan
Donation money: Rs 55 lakhs
Varun Dhawan has donated Rs 30 lakhs to PM fund and 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kapil Sharma
Donation Money: Rs 50 lakhs
Kapil Sharma has contributing to the PM relief fund towards the war against COVID-19
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rajinikanth
Donation Money: Rs 50 lakhs
Rajinikanth came to the rescue those who were worst hit by the pandemic, by donating Rs 50 lakh to the daily wage workers of the South film industry.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Prabhas
Donation Money: Rs 4 crores
Prabhas donated a whopping Rs 4 crore- Rs 3 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund and Rs 50 lakh each to Chief Minister's relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan was one of the first celebrities to step up for those in need. The actor made a significant contribution by donated N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) workers and other caretakers.