From 'Contagion' to 'Simpsons', movies & shows that predicted coronavirus years back

Coronavirus has affected millions of lives around the globe with people now staying indoors and practicing self distancing. Here is a list of movies and series that predicted coronavirus and the crisis that follows it. 

Contagion

Steven Soderbergh's 2011 movie 'Contagion' that showed us a virus outbreak similar to what we are suffering from -- is now on everyone's must watch list.The movie showed a virus infecting, tracing its origins to China. Millions die in the movie of the same symptoms as that in COVID-19.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Simpsons

The Simpsons is always known for its future prediction, and once again they predicted a virus outbreak similar to the coronavirus back in the year 1993. In one of the episode, they have shown a viral flu which originates from Japan and not China.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

My Secret, Terrius

A  2018 South Korean drama titled ‘My Secret, Terrius’ predicted the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world today long back. In an episode of a season 1 of the show, you can see a doctor in a hospital as the doctor explains about coronavirus with similar symptoms and similar outcome.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Young Sheldon

The prequel series 'Young Sheldon' and that of 'The Big Bang Theory' have also shown some hints of a virus originating from China. It starts with Sheldon excusing himself from class as he doesn’t ‘want to die’. Later, he is seen watching the news on TV, wearing a mask, while the newsreader talks about a virus that originated in China that is particularly contagious among old people and children.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Brooklyn 99

Remember how European and American countries ran out of toilet paper in the panic buying people did as Coronavirus slowly spread across the world. Well, the show 'Brooklyn 99' has a character that has a tattoo that reads, 'Buy toilet paper'. 

 

 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

