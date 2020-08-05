Top 10 world news today: Food crisis looms after Beirut blast, COVID-19 causes lung damage, and more

After blast, Lebanon has less than a month's reserves of grain, minister says

Raoul Nehme told Lebanon needed reserves for at least three months to ensure food security and was looking at other storage areas.

Donald Trump might give his acceptance speech for second term nomination from the White House

In an interview with the Fox News, Trump said: "We're thinking about it. It would be the easiest from the standpoint of security."

'Do you really need to party?' WHO asks world's youth to help prevent new outbreaks

Swiss newspapers said that in one night club in Zurich from which cases emerged recently, partygoers had given fake names including "Donald Duck".

90% of recovered COVID-19 patients in Wuhan suffering from lung damage: Report

The first phase of this one-year programme finished in July. The average age of the patients in the study is 59.

Initial investigations point to negligence as cause of Beirut blast: Source

The source said a fire had started at warehouse 9 of the port and spread to warehouse 12, where the ammonium nitrate was stored.

Forest fires rage in Southern France; thousands forced to evacuate!

Almost 3,000 people were evacuated Tuesday night, some by boat, from homes and camping sites near Marseille in southern France as forest fires tore through some 1,000 hectares of vegetation.

French President Macron to meet Lebanon counterpart, PM on Thursday

Macron's office said France would send 55 security personnel to Lebanon and 6 tonnes of health equipment, while around 10 emergency doctors would also fly to Beirut.

Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy protection in US as virus bites

In court proceedings currently underway in Britain, Virgin Atlantic was given approval on Tuesday to hold creditor meetings to vote on the rescue plan.

Over 24,000 health workers in South Africa infected with coronavirus

The minister said that he would act against hospital administrators who failed to ensure workplace safety.

Beirut blast: Viral videos of the moment when it happened!

Videos of the massive explosion from Beirut has gone viral depicting the impact the blast left.