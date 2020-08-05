Donald Trump might give his acceptance speech for second term nomination from the White House

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he might give his acceptance speech for the second term nomination from the White House. It is seen as a breach of longtime tradition.

Also read: China says US cabinet visit to Taiwan 'endangering peace'

In an interview with the Fox News, Trump said: "We're thinking about it. It would be the easiest from the standpoint of security."

The speech is set to be held on August 27. This will be the biggest formal moment in Trump's campaign for a second term in office.

Initially, the event was to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina which was to witness mass gatherings of Republic Party members.

But the plan was scrapped due to surge in coronavirus in the state resulting in a lockdown. The bid to restage the event at a new location in Florida also met with the same fate.

According to the rule, incumbent presidents are required to separate their campaigning from taxpayer-funded governing and holding the acceptance speech in the White House will breach the code.

Trump said on Fox News that logistics and costs were his primary concern.

"It's a very big operation," he said. "We're thinking about doing it from the White House because there's no movement. It's easy. And I think it's a beautiful setting."

It's "by far the least expensive from the country standpoint," he said.

Trump, however, added that "if for some reason if someone had difficulty with it, I could go somewhere else."

Republican delegates are set to meet in a scaled-back session in Charlotte to nominate Trump on August 24.

(Inputs from AFP)