Beirut blast: Viral videos of the moment when it happened!

A huge blast in Beirut has killed more than 100 people and left 300,000 people homeless and caused damage across half of the city estimated to cost more than $3 billion, its governor told AFP on Wednesday.

Social media is abuzz in Lebanon with videos from different corners of the city as the blast happened. One such video captured from the CCTV footage of the house shows an African maid risking her life to save a child.

Twitter user @HSajwanization shared the video on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "My heart goes for this African maid, who ignored her own life, and tried to safe her employer’s child .. 🙏🏼 , Not all angels have wings 🕊".

My heart goes for this African maid, who ignored her own life, and tried to safe her employer’s child .. 🙏🏼

Not all angels have wings 🕊 #BeirutExplosion #لبنان #Beirut pic.twitter.com/94vVB5UTVc — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) August 4, 2020

Another video which went viral saw a bride posing for her bridal photoshoot running to save her life. The video recorded from the shooting camera shows how everyone, including the bride in her bridal wear running around amid the chaos after the blast.

Twitter user @RaShalhoub shared the video with the caption, "A bride in downtown Beirut".

The video since being posted has over 2.3 million views on the micro-blogging site and is being shared widely by users.

Earlier today, another video surfaced of a father in Beirut seen trying to comfort and protect his son from the blast.

The video was shared by @HayowAli and has more than 361.8k views and going viral across the region.

This video of a father in #Beirut trying to comfort and protect his son from the blast moved me to tears, So surreal and this is extremely sad. Wonderful Dad.#PrayForLebanon🤲🤲🤲#prayforbeirut🤲🤲🤲 pic.twitter.com/jzWoXst30m — Mohamed Ali Hayow (@HayowAli) August 4, 2020

Another user shared a video he recorded in his moving car showing the impact of the blast. The video clearly shows the damage caused to his car from the blast.

Terrifying video of the Beirut explosion from a car driving on the road next to the port #Beirut #BeirutBlast #BeirutExplosion pic.twitter.com/ueurmqWf8g — 𝐀𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐮𝐬® (@aamiryounus) August 5, 2020

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday toured the site where the explosion ripped through Beirut's port and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilizers and bombs had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures. He called it "unacceptable."

The explosion was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut, leaving the port district a wreck of mangled masonry and disabling the main entry port for imports to feed a nation of more than 6 million people.

Lebanese rescue workers dug through rubble on Wednesday looking for survivors. Officials said the toll was expected to rise in a city still reeling from civil war three decades ago and hit with economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections, reported news agency Reuters.

The explosion came three days before a U.N.-backed court is due to deliver a verdict in the trial of four suspects from the Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah over a 2005 bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 others.

Hariri was killed by a huge truck bomb on the same waterfront, about 2 km from the port.