French President Macron to meet Lebanon counterpart, PM on Thursday

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Beirut Thursday to "meet all political actors" following the blasts that devastated the Lebanese capital Beirut, the French presidency said.

Macron will meet his counterpart Michel Aoun, whom he called late Tuesday, as well as Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the Elysee announced as France prepared to send three planes with search and rescue personnel and medical equipment to the ravaged city.

Macron's office said France would send 55 security personnel to Lebanon and 6 tonnes of health equipment, while around 10 emergency doctors would also fly to Beirut.

"France is always on the side of Lebanon and the Lebanese people. It is ready to offer assistance depending on the needs expressed by Lebanese authorities," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter.

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is helping in the search for survivors, digging through debris to look for people and recover bodies. The group has also mobilised a kitchen at a Palestinian refugee camp to deliver food to those in need, said Mustafa Ozbek, an Istanbul-based IHH official.

"We are providing assistance with one ambulance to transfer patients. We may provide help according to the needs of the hospital," he said.

Kuwait, Iran, Russia, Netherlands and Gulf states among those aiding Beirut after the blast.