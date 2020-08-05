Beirut blasts: Over 100 killed as PM Hassan Diab vows those responsible will 'pay the price'

The death toll in blasts in Beirut crossed 100 on Wednesday as Prime Minister Hassan Diab vowed that those behind the "catastrophe will pay the price".

Also Read: Explosion in Beirut killed more than 100 people, toll expected to go up

The blast which was reportedly caused by a fire in a warehouse where 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was left unsecured created a mushroom-shaped explosion drawing up visions of a nuclear-like disaster.

"I think there are between 250,000 and 300,000 people who are now without homes," Beirut governor Marwan Abboud said while informing that damage to property was between $3 billion to $5 billion.

See Pics: Explosion decimates Beirut's port, disrupting country's lifeline

Several countries including Iran, Israel and Saudi Arabia promised medical aid even as firefighters and aid workers continued to pull the injured out of the vast rubble.

Watch:

France said it will send two military planes to Lebanon with search and rescue experts including 15 tonnes of sanitary equipment and a mobile clinic equipped to treat 500 people.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a message said: "Tehran is ready to offer medical and medicinal aid and help treat the injured and other assistance," while offering condolences.

Iran's Red Crescent Society said it would send nine tonnes of food aid including medical supplies to Lebanon. Amid the confusion, rescuers continued to search for survivors as thousands were sent to hospitals across the city already burdened by the coronavirus epidemic.

Officials said the toll was expected to rise even further as bodies were still being dug out from the rubble with several port and custom employees among those killed in the blasts.