Forest fires rage in Southern France; thousands forced to evacuate!

Almost 3,000 people were evacuated Tuesday night, some by boat, from homes and camping sites near Marseille in southern France as forest fires tore through some 1,000 hectares of vegetation.

No civilian hurt

About 1,800 firefighters battled blazes fanned by strong winds overnight and 14 sustained light injuries, officials said. No civilians were hurt.

The occupants of an elderly people's home and other locals, as well as tourists from France and abroad, had to be evacuated as flames devoured the Blue Coast -- an pine tree-lined area between Marseille and Martigues on the Mediterranean shore.

(Photograph:AFP)