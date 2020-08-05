Over 24,000 health workers in South Africa infected with coronavirus

Around 24,000 health workers have been infected with coronavirus in South Africa, the tally includes 181 deaths since the pandemic hit the country in March, the health minister announced on Wednesday.

With 521,318 cases, South Africa accounts for more than half of Africa's cases making it the worst-hit country in the continent in terms of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkwize, the numbers of health workers who tested positive for coronavirus stood at 24,104 with 181 deaths.

He went on to add that the tally translates to around five per cent of the country's total caseload, compared to the global rate of some 10 per cent.

Several unions in the country have raised concerns about safety in hospitals as well as the availability, quality and size of protective gear since the pandemic began.

The minister said that he would act against hospital administrators who failed to ensure workplace safety.

The African country has witnessed a rapid rise in overall caseload despite showing a decline in daily increase.

Mkhize cautioned it was too early to conclude this.

"We are not out of the woods yet, but so far we have fought a good fight," he said. "We haven’t got to the stage where we don’t have hospital space for patients."

Health authorities have been expecting a surge in infections after the easing of a strict lockdown imposed on March 27.

