Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus toll jumps to 425, Iowa chaos, and more

The death toll in China's coronavirus reached 425 on Tuesday with over 20,000 infected. The deadly virus also caused a death in Hong Kong thereby becoming the second region outside mainland China to report any loss of life

Here are the top ten stories of the day.

Hong Kong reports first death due to coronavirus; toll in China rises to 425

Hong Kong has become the second place outside China to report the death of a patient due to coronavirus as health authorities confirmed a 39-year-old man who was being treated for the virus died on Tuesday morning. A man had earlier died in the Philippines on Sunday. Read more

Donald Trump calls Democrats Iowa 'unmitigated disaster' as Sanders, Buttigieg claim victory

President Donald Trump branded the Democratic Party's chaotic effort in Iowa to begin choosing an election challenger as an "unmitigated disaster" on Tuesday after results in the state caucus were delayed indefinitely. Read more

South African court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Zuma in graft trial

A South African court issued an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday after he skipped court on grounds of needing medical treatment, but the judge stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on May 6. Read more

Belgium confirms first coronavirus case, six more infected in Singapore as death toll reaches 425

Belgium on Tuesday confirmed its first coronavirus case after one out of the nine persons rescued from Wuhan in China was tested positive. Read more

Pakistan to help Malaysia in ‘palm oil-war’ with India, 'will do its best' to increase import

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is on a visit to Malaysia said his country "will do its best" to buy more palm oil from Malaysia after India pulled out of importing it last month. Read more

Coronavirus outbreak currently not pandemic: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus is currently not a pandemic. Read more

British reporters stage mass walkout from government briefing after seleted reporters banned

Political reporters staged a mass walk-out from the British government's briefing at the residence of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Brexit after selected reporters were barred from attending it. Read more

Iowa caucus results delayed due to 'inconsistencies'

Iowa caucus results have been delayed due to "inconsistencies" as the US Democratic party began its hunt to find a candidate to take on President Trump in the 2020 elections to be held on November 3. Read more

Chinese doctor who was silenced becomes a coronavirus victim

Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old, on December 30 warned his friends of an outbreak on Chinese messaging app WeChat and advised them to wear protection. Read more

Opinion | Donald Trump's peace plan puts Israel on the cutting edge

Donald Trump’s approach towards solving the Israel-Palestine conflict threatens to put Israel at the cutting edge of the struggle to shape a new world order Read more







