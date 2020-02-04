Pakistan to help Malaysia in ‘palm oil-war’ with India, 'will do its best' to increase import

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is on a visit to Malaysia said his country "will do its best" to buy more palm oil from Malaysia after India pulled out of importing it last month.

The Pakistan prime minister raked up the Kashmir issue during the meeting the Malaysian prime minister.

"We noticed India threatened Malaysia for supporting the Kashmir cause, threatened to cut palm oil imports," PM Imran Khan said at a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad added that he had discussed the palm oil issue with the Pakistan prime minister.

India had put curbs on import of palm oil from Malaysia after PM Mahathir Mohamad's comment against on the CAA with the Malaysian prime minister criticising the new citizenship law and questioning its "necessity".

The Pakistan prime minister who is in damage control mode for not attending the Kuala Lumpur summit due to apparent pressure from the Saudi Crown Prince said he would like to attend the next summit.

"I would like to attend the next KL summit. It will not affect Pakistan's relationship with other Muslim countries. The forum will help promote unity amongst the Muslim ummah," he said, adding,"earlier there was fear that it will divide but there's no fear any longer," the Pakistan prime minister said at the press briefing.

India's ministry of external affairs had earlier dismissed Mahathir's remarks calling it "factually inaccurate" and added that the Malaysian PM "has yet again remarked on a matter that is entirely internal to India" and asked Malaysia "to refrain from commenting on internal developments in India, especially without a right understanding of the facts".

"The Citizenship Amendment Act provides for citizenship through naturalization to be fast-tracked for non-citizens who are persecuted minorities from three countries. The Act does not impact in any manner on the status of any citizen of India, or deprive any Indian of any faith of her or his citizenship," the MEA said.