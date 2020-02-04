Coronavirus outbreak currently not pandemic: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus is currently not a pandemic.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 425 people and infected 20,000 in China and spread to nearly 25 countries.

"Currently we are not in a pandemic," Sylvie Briand, head of WHO's Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, told reporters in Geneva.

"We are at the phase where it is an epidemic with multiple foci."

Briand said that there is rapid spread of transmission in Hubei, the epicentre where most of the cases are detected.

The cases outside Hubei province are mainly "spillover cases", Briand said.

WHO has earlier declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hong Kong became the second region outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient. Belgium also confirmed its first coronavirus case. In Singapore, with 6 more cases, 24 people are now suffering from coronavirus.

Amid the increase in death toll, China today restricted movement in city of Taizhou and three Hangzhou districts.

In order to admit patients, China has built make-shift hospitals with thousands of beds.