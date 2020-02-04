Belgium confirms first coronavirus case, six more infected in Singapore as death toll reaches 425

Belgium on Tuesday confirmed its first coronavirus case after one out of the nine persons rescued from Wuhan in China was tested positive.

Belgium's health agency said that all the remaining eight persons have been tested negative after undergoing a series of tests in a military hospital in the capital Brussels.

Also read: Hong Kong reports first death due to coronavirus; toll in China rises to 425

The health agency did not provide the details of the person who was tested positive but said he was in good health.

Also read: Japan to quarantine cruise ship after Hong Kong man tests positive for coronavirus



(Young travellers arrive wearing medical masks for protection against the coronavirus outbreak on February 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, California | Photo Credit: AFP)

Another person from Denmark was not able to return home on Sunday, had also tested negative, the agency added.

Also, with six more cases, coronavirus tally in Singapore jumped to 24. Singapore's health ministry said that four new cases were linked to a health products shop that mainly serves Chinese tourists.

The other two new cases were Singapore residents who earlier were evacuated from China's Wuhan, which is the epicentre of this virus.

These developments came after the death toll from this deadly virus shot up to nearly 426, with Hong Kong becoming the second region outside mainland China reporting a death.

Nearly 20,000 people have been confirmed to be infected in China.

(With agency inputs)