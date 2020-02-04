Death toll in China's coronavirus rises to 425; over 20,000 infected nationwide

The death toll in China's coronavirus reached 425 on Tuesday with 20,400 infected, the nation's national health commission confirmed.

The commission said there were at least 64 deaths reported with all of them in central Hubei province widely considered to be the epicentre of the virus.

Also Read: Wuhan coronavirus killed more people than SARS in mainland China

With no end in sight on containing the virus, the total number of infections in China rose by 3,235 on Tuesday to 20,438 even as China blamed the United States for spreading panic with its response to the coronavirus.

The death toll from the virus reached the Philippines on Sunday after a man died.

Watch Video:

The World Health Organization has declared the crisis a global health emergency as the Chinese government said it "urgently" needed protective medical equipment including masks and protective suits amid a burgeoning health crisis in the country.

Even though the mortality of the coronavirus is less than SARS which was 9.6 but the rapid spread of the virus and no apparent vaccine has spread uncertainty worldwide, especially in China.

In Pics: Scared of Coronavirus? Here are 7 Hollywood films on other deadly diseases

The virus which was first discovered in December was reported to the WHO on December 31 after which it spread to several parts of China, including to over 20 nations worldwide.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities said the 1,000-bed hospital had "began to receive" patients on Monday.

The virus created panic in the Shanghai stock market with stocks crashing as much as eight per cent as authorities continued to grapple with the virus.