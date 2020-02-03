Wuhan coronavirus killed more people than SARS in mainland China

China's loss of life from coronavirus hopped over 360 on Monday to outperform the number of fatalities of its SARS emergency two decades back in 2003, with many individuals dying in Wuhan the epicentre of this outbreak.

Also read: Death toll in coronavirus rises to 361 as man dies in Philippines

During the 2002-03 SARS outbreak, the number of deaths in mainland China was 349 along with 5,327 cases of infections.

SARS, caused by a pathogen similar to the new coronavirus killed 774 people worldwide - with most of the other deaths in Hong Kong.

Also Read: Thai doctors say cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus

The coronavirus infection has already spread across China and to around two dozen nations. Yet, the zone hit hardest is the Hubei area, of which Wuhan is the provincial capital.

Also read: Chinese authorities ignored early reports of 'mysterious' coronavirus by doctor

A Hong Kong University study estimates that more than 75,000 people could be infected in Wuhan alone.

China is now doing everything it can to control the outbreak. It has built a 1000-bed hospital in record time. Another special hospital is under construction and will be completed this week.

Meanwhile, China is expecting other countries to make judgements and respond to the crisis reasonably and based on scientific evidence.

China recently claimed that the United States has created and spread fear about the coronavirus.

In a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, the United States became the first nation to suggest a partial withdrawal of its embassy staff. It was also the first country to impose a ban on Chinese travellers. These details were given out by Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry.