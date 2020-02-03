Scared of Coronavirus? Here are 7 Hollywood films on other deadly diseases

Be it Zombie apocalypse or a deadly virus outbreak. Hollywood has always been obsessed with films on different kinds of an epidemic. 

The Crazies

'The Crazies' is a science fiction horror film directed by Breck Eisner. The film is a remake of the 1973 film of the same name. The story focuses on a fictional Iowa town that becomes afflicted by a military virus that turns those infected into violent killers. 

28 Days Later 

2002 post-apocalyptic horror film, the movie plot depicts the breakdown of society following the accidental release of a highly contagious virus and focuses upon the struggle of four survivors  to cope with the destruction of the life

 

Pandemic

'Pandemic' is a 2016 science fiction thriller film directed by John Suits. The film depicts the story of a devastating virus outbreak as the world is plunged into a state of chaos. Zombies roam the streets, while survivors fight to stay alive. 

Cabin Fever

'Cabin Fever' follows a story of five college graduates who rent a cabin in the woods and begin to fall victim to a horrifying flesh-eating virus, which attracts the unwanted attention of the homicidal locals.The movie was directed by Eli Roth. 

Contagion

Contagion is a 2011 American thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh. Its ensemble cast includes Marion Cotillard, Bryan Cranston, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, and Jennifer Ehle. The plot concerns the spread of a virus transmitted by fomites, attempts by medical researchers and public health officials to identify and contain the disease, the loss of social order in a pandemic, and finally the introduction of a vaccine to halt its spread.

12 Monkeys

'12 Monkeys' is an American neo-noir science fiction film directed by Terry Gilliam, inspired by Chris Marker's 1962 short film La Jetee. The film shows the future world devastated by disease as a convict is sent back in time to gather information about the man-made virus that wiped out most of the human population on the planet.

I Am Legend

A film based on the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson, 'I Am Legend' is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Will Smith as US Army virologist Robert Neville. The story is set in New York City after a virus, which was originally created to cure cancer, has wiped out most of mankind,  Neville is immune to the virus and he works to develop a cure while defending himself against the hostile mutants.

