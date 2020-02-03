Scared of Coronavirus? Here are 7 Hollywood films on other deadly diseases

Be it Zombie apocalypse or a deadly virus outbreak. Hollywood has always been obsessed with films on different kinds of an epidemic.
Contagion is a 2011 American thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh. Its ensemble cast includes Marion Cotillard, Bryan Cranston, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, and Jennifer Ehle. The plot concerns the spread of a virus transmitted by fomites, attempts by medical researchers and public health officials to identify and contain the disease, the loss of social order in a pandemic, and finally the introduction of a vaccine to halt its spread.
'12 Monkeys' is an American neo-noir science fiction film directed by Terry Gilliam, inspired by Chris Marker's 1962 short film La Jetee. The film shows the future world devastated by disease as a convict is sent back in time to gather information about the man-made virus that wiped out most of the human population on the planet.
A film based on the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson, 'I Am Legend' is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Will Smith as US Army virologist Robert Neville. The story is set in New York City after a virus, which was originally created to cure cancer, has wiped out most of mankind, Neville is immune to the virus and he works to develop a cure while defending himself against the hostile mutants.
