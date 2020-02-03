Scared of Coronavirus? Here are 7 Hollywood films on other deadly diseases

I Am Legend

A film based on the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson, 'I Am Legend' is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Will Smith as US Army virologist Robert Neville. The story is set in New York City after a virus, which was originally created to cure cancer, has wiped out most of mankind, Neville is immune to the virus and he works to develop a cure while defending himself against the hostile mutants.

(Photograph:Twitter)