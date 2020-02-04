Iowa caucus results delayed due to 'inconsistencies'

Iowa caucus results have been delayed due to "inconsistencies" as the US Democratic party began its hunt to find a candidate to take on President Trump in the 2020 elections to be held on November 3.

Also Read: Iowa caucus kicks off as Democrats seek Trump's 2020 election challenger

There was confusion on the ground with organizers not publishing the initial results after several hours of voting.

Mandy McClure, communications director at the Iowa Democratic Party said that further checks were ordered after "inconsistencies" were found in the reporting of three sets of results.

Watch Video:

This is simply a reporting issue," she added even as President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr slammed the reported delay.

"If the Democrats can’t run a caucus that they had four years to prepare for, how the hell can anyone think they could actually run the country?" Donald Trump junior said in a tweet.

Mandy McClure said that in addition to using the tech systems, photos of results and a paper trail were being used to validate the results.

"The app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion," she added.

There are 11 Democratic candidates in the fray with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders the front-runner followed by former vice-president Joe Biden.

Elections are taking place at least 1,700 sites around Iowa in schools and community centres.

With the results being delayed, Sanders said he had "good feeling" that he was doing "very, very well here in Iowa".

"Tonight in this enormously consequential 2020 election, the first state in the country has voted, and today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Sanders told his supporters ahead of the results.