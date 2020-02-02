Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus outbreak, Djokovic clinches Australian Open title and more

Thai doctors say cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus

Thai doctors have seen success in treating severe cases of the new coronavirus with combination of medications for flu and HIV, with initial results showing vast improvement 48 hours after applying the treatment, they said on Sunday. Read more

Chinese central bank to inject $173 billion to economy as country fights coronavirus

China's central bank said Sunday it would inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173 bln) into the economy as the country struggles to contain the deadly virus that is expected to hit the already slowing economy, news agency AFP reported. Read more

Hong Kong University study says China fudged coronavirus numbers

Did China fudge coronavirus numbers? If a study published by scientists at Hong Kong University is anything to go by, China did fudge. Read more

Excess smoke and dust trigger health warnings from Australian government; Canberra on fire alert

Australia's capital, Canberra, was on high alert on Sunday as bushfires burned nearby, while smoke and dust engulfed large parts of the country's east, prompting warnings from health authorities. Read more

Three more Japanese citizens evacuated from Wuhan test positive for nCoV

Japan confirmed an additional three cases of the new coronavirus among evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan, including one who initially tested negative, the Health Ministry said, bringing the country's total to 20 cases. Read more

Coronavirus death toll rises; China faces global isolation deemed unnecessary by WHO

China faced mounting isolation in the face of increasing international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday, as the death toll from a spreading coronavirus outbreak rose to 259. Read more

Biometric Privacy: Topical issue gains spotlight after Facebook's settlement

Facebook's massive settlement in a class-action case over violating a state law on how it uses facial recognition is being hailed as a watershed moment for "biometric privacy." Read more

Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China

India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the virulent coronavirus that has killed more than 300 people, infected 14,562 others and spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK. Read more

Australian Open 2020: Djokovic beats Thiem to clinch 8th men's title

Novak Djokovic on Sunday clinched the Australian Open men's title beating Austrian Dominic Thiem. This is Djokovic's 17th Grand Slam title win, moving him within two of Rafael Nadal and three of Roger Federer on the all-time list. Read more

India whitewash New Zealand, wins fifth T20I by seven runs

India whitewashed New Zealand in the five-match T20I series as they defeated the hosts by seven runs in the fifth game here on Sunday. Read more