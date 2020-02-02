Australian Open 2020: Djokovic beats Thiem to clinch 8th men's title 

Novak Djokovic on Sunday clinched the Australian Open men's title beating Austrian Dominic Thiem. This is Djokovic's 17th Grand Slam title win, moving him within two of Rafael Nadal and three of Roger Federer on the all-time list.

Djokovic beat Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a near four-hour ordeal.

Novak Djokovic battled through intense pressure from Dominic Thiem to reassert his dominance at the Australian Open Sunday, claiming a record eighth title and in doing so retaking the world number one ranking.

The indomitable Serb stretched his unbeaten streak this season to 13 by rallying from two sets to one down and beating the courageous fifth-seeded Austrian 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a near four-hour ordeal.

(With inputs from AFP)