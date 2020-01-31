Top 10 world news today: Brexit, WHO declares coronavirus a global emergency, Turkey warns Syria and more

World Health Organisation on Friday declared coronavirus outbreak as global emergency as death toll in China crossed 200. While, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Brexit as "new dawn" as it set to bid farewell to the European Union today.

Here are the top ten stories of the day.

Coronavirus outbreak: US, others nations tighten curbs on travel to China as virus toll hits 213

The United States and other countries tightened travel curbs on Friday and businesses said they were facing supply problems because of the coronavirus in China, a day after the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency. Read more

Boris Johnson hails 'new dawn' as Britain set to bid farewell to European Union

Britain on Friday ends almost half a century of integration with Europe, finally making its historic departure from the EU to begin a new -- but still uncertain -- future, with emotions running high following years of wrangling and several false starts. Read More

Thai taxi driver is kingdom's first human-to-human transmission of virus

A Thai taxi driver has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, health officials said Friday, in the kingdom's first case of human-to-human transmission of the deadly sickness which has sparked a global health alert. Read more

Explained: Coronavirus impact on the tourism industry

The global tourism industry is already reeling under the impact of China's economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions between some countries. Read More

Turkey President Erdogan threatens 'military force' against Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit out Friday at the Damascus regime's "cruelty", warning Turkey was prepared to use "military force" again in Syria. Read more

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth falls 4 million dollars in one day

Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth witnessed a huge decline to 4 billion dollars on Thursday after shares of his Facebook Inc. slid . The sharp fall in social media giant CEO's wealth came after Facebook witnessed its slowest-ever quarterly sales growth. Read More

Afghanistan violence rises amid US-Taliban talks: Watchdog

Violent attacks in Afghanistan's war jumped to record levels in the last quarter of 2019, a US government watchdog said Friday, underscoring the conflict's continued toll despite relative calm in Kabul. Read more

Egypt unveils tombs dating back to 3,000 years

A new archaeological discovery dating back to 3,000 years was unveiled in the southern governorate of Minya in Egypt on Thursday. Read More

NASA bids farewell to iconic Spitzer Space Telescope

After nearly two decades, NASA has finally bid adieu to one of its iconic telescopes. Spitzer Space Telescope that has taken images of some of the most ancient objects in Universe was decommissioned on Thursday, a tweet from NASA Spitzer handle said. Read More

Gone with the wind; Trump's 'impenetrable' border wall blown away by strong winds

A new section of President Donald Trump's signature wall along the US-Mexico border has been blown over in strong winds, US officials say. Read More