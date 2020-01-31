Gone with the wind; Trump's 'impenetrable' border wall blown away by strong winds

A new section of President Donald Trump's signature wall along the US-Mexico border has been blown over in strong winds, US officials say. Steel panels from the fence in the town of Calexico, California were knocked down on Wednesday morning. Strong winds have damaged Trump yet again, but this time it is the President's precious border wall that was blown over and not his hairpiece.

Steel panels from a fence bordering the town of Calexico, California were knocked down by gusts of around 48 km/h. According to officials, the concrete used to anchor the 9-meter tall panels in place had not set, causing the collapse of the border panelling. The wall was part of this administration's construction project to deter illegal immigration across the 3,145 kilometre US-Mexico border.

The day before the wind took with it the wall, Donald Trump was conducting a campaign event in New Jersey and boasting of the "record speed" with which the border wall is being constructed. The newly installed panels flew off with the wind a day later in Mexicali, a city on the Mexican side of the border. Thankfully, authorities were able to divert traffic from the nearby street and no property damage or injuries have been reported.

Donald Trump had claimed that the steel slats and concrete constituting the border wall was "virtually impenetrable" when visiting a section of the wall in California last year. The project has progressed, albeit slowly due to the multitudes of legal obstacles faced by the Trump administration. They had claimed to have built around 100 miles of brand new border walls, even though most of it was to repair and replace existing structures.

Trump had declared a government-shutdown last February to funnel taxpayers' money into the border wall and later declared a national emergency on the pretext of lax southern border security. US Appeals Court lifted a legal block earlier this month on $3.6 billion in defence funds which the President used for his border wall