Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus death toll, Trump’s Mideast plan and more

As coronavirus death toll rises over 635, President Xi says China starting 'people's war'

The death toll in China's coronavirus continued to rise on Friday with authorities reporting at least 636 deaths with infections rising past 31,000.

Chinese whistleblower doctor who flagged coronavirus dies

The Chinese doctor who had flagged the coronavirus outbreak died early morning on Friday.

Pete Buttigieg defeats Bernie Sanders in Iowa caucus

It was a neck-and-neck between Buttigieg and sanders, in the first contest to pick a Democratic nominee to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November polls.

Trump 'apoplectic' with Johnson on allowing Huawei in UK: Report

Amid United Kindom's decision to allow China's Huwaei to have a "limited role" in the country's 5G network, US President called up UK PM Johnson a fortnight ago which the British media said the US president was "apoplectic" with Boris Johnson.

At least two Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence over Trump plan

At least two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank and 16 Israelis were hurt on Thursday in a surge of violence that erupted amid Palestinian anger at a US peace plan.

US killed chief of Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula in Yemen: Trump

Just days after Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula(AQAP)claimed responsibility on Sunday for a December 6 shooting at US Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, US President Donald Trump confirmed that US forces had killed its founder and leader Qassim al-Rimi.

'Bat tornado' wreaks widespread havoc in Australian town

The local community of a small town in Queensland, Australia have been plagued by a colony of "fruit bats" which have been causing widespread havoc.

Chinese tech giants launch platforms and services aimed at providing verified information about nCoV

Platforms and services aimed at providing verified information about the coronavirus outbreak have been launched by Chinese tech giants to help the nation win against this virulent outbreak.

Syrian army enters rebel-held northwestern Saraqeb town in latest advance: Report

Russian-led Syrian government forces on Thursday entered Saraqeb town in northwestern Idlib province in the latest push to capture the last rebel stronghold.

Passenger plane makes emergency landing after coming under fire in Syria

A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Khmeimim airbase on Thursday after coming under fire from Syrian air defences.