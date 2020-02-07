Chinese tech giants launch platforms and services aimed at providing verified information about nCoV

Platforms and services aimed at providing verified information about the coronavirus outbreak have been launched by Chinese tech giants to help the nation win against this virulent outbreak. China has seen dozens of outbreaks of the 2019-nCoV which has killed 636 people and infected more than 29,000. 24 other nations have confirmed cases of the virus, including the US, Japan, Singapore and Thailand.

This digital aid comes in the form of apps and platforms that map recent infections, provide the latest updates about the epidemic, and facilitate free online doctor consultations. Providing solutions to virus-related questions with the help of AI is the PRC's new approach at helping the citizens help each other.

Also Read: Why coronavirus' death toll still on rise? | Ground Report from Hong Kong

Following are some of the apps:

Virus-tracking in real-time

Tech companies NoSugarTech and Qihoo 360 collaborated to develop a tracking platform that lets users check whether they have recently travelled near any confirmed infected people.

Public-verified sources such as state-owned media reports and local government websites provide the data.

Baidu - Free consultations from doctors online



[ Baidu's company logo is seen at its headquarters in Beijing (Courtesy: Reuters) ]

The platform aims to ease panic among people and save hospitals from overcrowding by encouraging people with minor illnesses to consult doctors online, completely free of cost.

Online health care services such as Ping An Good Doctor and WeDoctor have partnered with Baidu to integrate their resources into the platform and enhance the efficiency of consultations.

AI-powered Queries - Alibaba

Damo Academy, a research institute of Alibaba, developed an AI-powered public health service tool that provides information related to the virus.

First deployed by the government of Zhejiang province on January 27, the app uses voice recognition and other AI-related integrations to provide solutions to queries such as locations of nearby hospitals or deciding upon a medically-approved face mask.