Chinese whistleblower doctor who flagged coronavirus dies

The Chinese doctor who had flagged the coronavirus outbreak died early morning on Friday. Li Wenliang's death was reported by the Wuhan central hospital, a little after 3 am local time in China.

However, there have been conflicting reports about his death.

Also read: Chinese authorities ignored early reports of 'mysterious' coronavirus by doctor: Report

The state-backed Chinese media had already reported his death on Thursday, hours before it was confirmed by the hospital.

The initial report of Li's death led to a massive reaction on Chinese social media. People hailed him as a hero and even blamed the government for dismissing his claims on the virus back in December. But very soon, the state-backed media changed their narrative.

Also read: Chinese doctor who was silenced becomes a coronavirus victim

They said that Li was alive and was being given ECMO treatment which is a kind of life support. However, hours later, they finally confirmed his time of death as 2:58 am.

World Health Organisation's representative Mike Ryan initially expressed condolences on Li's death.

Also read: World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: World Health Organisation chief

Two months ago, Li, 34, had warned the world about a possible virus outbreak in his country. He had written to fellow doctors about a SARS-like infection in December and had urged them to take precautions so as to not contract the disease.

The authorities had dismissed him as a fear-monger and accused him of spreading rumours. He was asked to sign a letter which accused him of making false statements and then on January 10, Li contracted the disease from a patient he had operated.

From his hospital bed, Li revealed that the outbreak could have been controlled better had the government been proactive.