Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus death toll, Ghani rejects Taliban demand and more!

Coronavirus: Close to 88,000 people infected, more than 3,000 dead globally

The death toll from the global coronavirus outbreak has surged to over 3,000 across the world. Read more

Detained Uighurs forced to work in factories for foreign brands

Thousands of Muslims from China's Uighur minority group are working under coercive conditions at factories that supply some of the world's biggest brands, as per a new report. Read more

Turkish President Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia for Syria talks: Turkish presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia on Thursday for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the mounting tensions in Syria, his office said Monday. Read more

Turkish drones kill 19 Syrian government soldiers as tensions soar

Turkish drone strikes in Syria's northwestern Idlib province killed 19 government soldiers on Sunday, a war monitor reported, as tensions soared between Damascus and Ankara. Read more

Chinese authorities using visas as weapons against foreign press: Report

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) in a report said that government was planning to send back more foreign journalists after row over three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing were sent back over a headline calling China the "real sick man of Asia". Read more

Whistleblower exposes fake 'traders' allegedly preying on victims in global investment scam

A Ukrainian whistleblower has exposed a global scam in which a group of more than 200 ''fake traders'' have been luring investors all over the world to part with their savings with fake ads featuring celebrities. Read more

Climate change: Australian summers now twice as long as winters

A new report from the Australia Institute says Australia's summers have been extended by half due to climate change. Pushing up temperatures in recent decades. Read more

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani rejects Taliban demand to free 5,000 prisoners

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected a Taliban demand for the release of 5,000 prisoners as a condition for talks with the Afghan government and civilians. Read more

Disgruntled former security guard takes 30 hostages, in Manila shopping complex

At least 30 people are being held hostage as a gunman has gone on the rampage in a shopping mall in Manila. Read more

Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay US presidential candidate, drops out of race

Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay US presidential candidate from a major party, on Sunday ended his campaign to be the Democratic nominee in the November election against Donald Trump, US media said. Read more