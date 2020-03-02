Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus death toll, Ghani rejects Taliban demand and more!

News brief Photograph:( Reuters )
Here are the top 10 news stories that dominated the global arena.
Coronavirus: Close to 88,000 people infected, more than 3,000 dead globally
The death toll from the global coronavirus outbreak has surged to over 3,000 across the world. Read more
Detained Uighurs forced to work in factories for foreign brands
Thousands of Muslims from China's Uighur minority group are working under coercive conditions at factories that supply some of the world's biggest brands, as per a new report. Read more
Turkish President Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia for Syria talks: Turkish presidency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia on Thursday for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the mounting tensions in Syria, his office said Monday. Read more
Turkish drones kill 19 Syrian government soldiers as tensions soar
Turkish drone strikes in Syria's northwestern Idlib province killed 19 government soldiers on Sunday, a war monitor reported, as tensions soared between Damascus and Ankara. Read more
Chinese authorities using visas as weapons against foreign press: Report
The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) in a report said that government was planning to send back more foreign journalists after row over three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing were sent back over a headline calling China the "real sick man of Asia". Read more
Whistleblower exposes fake 'traders' allegedly preying on victims in global investment scam
A Ukrainian whistleblower has exposed a global scam in which a group of more than 200 ''fake traders'' have been luring investors all over the world to part with their savings with fake ads featuring celebrities. Read more
Climate change: Australian summers now twice as long as winters
A new report from the Australia Institute says Australia's summers have been extended by half due to climate change. Pushing up temperatures in recent decades. Read more
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani rejects Taliban demand to free 5,000 prisoners
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected a Taliban demand for the release of 5,000 prisoners as a condition for talks with the Afghan government and civilians. Read more
Disgruntled former security guard takes 30 hostages, in Manila shopping complex
At least 30 people are being held hostage as a gunman has gone on the rampage in a shopping mall in Manila. Read more
Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay US presidential candidate, drops out of race
Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay US presidential candidate from a major party, on Sunday ended his campaign to be the Democratic nominee in the November election against Donald Trump, US media said. Read more