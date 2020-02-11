Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus death toll crosses 1,000, storm Ciara and more

More than 100 US troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran missile attack

The US military on Monday disclosed a more than 50 per cent jump in cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in Iraq last month. Read More

US seeks prison term of 7-9 years for Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone

Prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence US President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone to between seven and nine years in prison. Read More

President Xi visits hospital in Beijing as coronavirus death toll crosses 1,000 in China

The death toll in China's coronavirus crossed 1,000 on Tuesday with over 42,000 infected nationwide, the health ministry said. Read More

5 dead as Storm Ciara wreaks havoc across Europe

Storm Ciara brought severe flooding and heavy winds to areas across Europe, killing at least five people. Read More

Amazon wants Trump, Esper to testify in fight for $10 billion Pentagon contract

Amazon is seeking testimony from US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on how the tech giant was shut out of a $10 billion US military cloud computing Pentagon contract. Read More

Elon Musk calls Facebook 'lame' and urges people to 'delete' it

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has taken another jibe at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Read More

US indicts four Chinese army hackers in 2017 Equifax breach

The US Justice Department on Monday announced indictments against four members of China's People's Liberation Army for alleged involvement in the massive 2017 hack of the database of giant US credit rating agency Equifax. Read More

Coronavirus prompts Sony, Amazon, Sony & Ericsson to join Barcelona mobile congress exodus

Tech companies Amazon, Sony and Ericsson are skipping the Mobile World Congress this year because of fears over the coronavirus. Read More

Data of all Israeli voters leaked as election app fails; investigation launched

According to a US media report, the personal data of all voters in the recent Israel elections has been leaked. Read More

High SO2 levels reported around Wuhan and Chongqing, the world suspects Chinese officials of burning coronavirus corpses

Mass cremations could be seen in Wuhan and Chongqing, following the high sulphur dioxide levels in the quarantined area. Read More