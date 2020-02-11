President Xi visits hospital in Beijing as coronavirus death toll crosses 1,000 in China

The death toll in China's coronavirus crossed 1,000 on Tuesday with over 42,000 infected nationwide, the health ministry said.

The health commission reported 108 new deaths with Hubei province which is the epicentre of the virus reporting 103 fatalities.

The death toll stood at 1,016 with 42,638 people infected across the nation.

As the death toll rose, China's President Xi Jinping visited a hospital in Beijing and described the situation as "still very grave".

Xi put on a mask and white surgical gown to meet doctors at Beijing's Ditan hospital.

President Xi called for "more decisive measures" to contain the virus which has devasted China since December 31 when it was first announced.

citizens in Beijing and Shanghai resumed work on Monday after weeks of clampdown even Wuhan which is the epicentre of the virus remained shut.

At least 20,000 medical personnel from around the country have been sent to Wuhan to tackle the virus which has shown no signs of slowing down.