Xi Jinping finally resurfaces after conjecture amid coronavirus outbreak

The Chinese premier

Rumours were circulating about the absence of the Chinese President as he hadn't been seen in several days which was odd because he usually addresses media on a regular basis.

 

Inspections

Jinping is the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

On Monday, he was seen inspecting the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work in Beijing. The Chinese president was seen wearing a protective mask. 

Xi's assessment

During his visit, Xi made an assessment of the facilities provided to the patients.

People interaction

The Chinese president also interacted with the public to assure that during the quarantine, their needs will be met.

Mounting death toll

The coronavirus death toll in China has risen above 900 with over 40,000 infected, overtaking the global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.

