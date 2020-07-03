Top 10 world news today: #ChinaBlocksWION, WHO report on coronavirus and more

China never reported the existence of coronavirus outbreak, admits WHO

According to the American weekly news magazine The Washington Examiner, WHO changed the official timeline on their website removing the information about China reporting "a cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan".

Singapore faces the worst dengue outbreak in its history; records more than 1,400 cases in a week

For the past three weeks, dengue cases have been exceeding 1,000, and a total of 1,468 cases were reported in the past one week.

#ChinaBlocksWION: Readers stand in solidarity with us

GreatFire.org, a Chinese internet monitoring watchdog, confirmed that WION has been completely blocked in China.

Hong Kong man accused of terrorism in first use of new China security law

Beijing imposed the legislation on the former British colony earlier this week despite protests from Hong Kongers and Western nations, setting China's freest city and a major financial hub on a more authoritarian track.

China denies US accusations of Uighur forced labour

The advisory came one day before US customs officials revealed that they had seized 13 tonnes of human hair products exported from Xinjiang, which are believed to have been taken from Uighurs detained in the region.

Twitter to remove words like 'master', 'blacklist' and 'slave' from its code

'We are committed to adopting inclusive language in our code, configuration, documentation and beyond,' tweeted Michael Montano, the head of Twitter's engineering team.

'I’m pro-heritage': PM Boris Johnson against Oxford's decision to remove Rhodes statue

Oriel College, Oxford, had said last month it wanted to remove the statue of Rhodes after a campaign by those who argued it glorifies racism and is an insult to black students.

New coronavirus version spreads faster but does not make people sicker, finds study

According to the study, even though the sequence diversity is very low, the natural selection can act upon certain rare favorable mutations.

Kim Jong-un calls North Korea's COVID-19 response 'shining success'

Addressing the politburo working party meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country had 'thoroughly prevented the inroad of the malignant virus and maintained a stable anti-epidemic situation'.

I bade my city farewell: Hong Kong activist Nathan Law flees to undisclosed location

Nathan Law, who one of the most prominent activists in the pro-democracy protests taking place in Hong Kong since last year, cited 'unknown dangers' as the reason behind his decision.