China never reported the existence of coronavirus outbreak, admits WHO

The World Health Organization backtracked on its attestation that the Chinese government alarmed the United Nations office about the flare-up of deadly coronavirus.



According to the American weekly news magazine The Washington Examiner, WHO changed the official timeline on their website removing the information about China reporting "a cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan".

"The WHO quietly updated its “Timeline of WHO’s response to COVID-19” on Tuesday following the House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans' mid-June Interim Report on Origins of COVID-19 Pandemic (led by ranking member and China task force Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas), which concluded that “despite public reporting to the contrary ... China never notified the WHO about the outbreak in Wuhan," reported The Washington Examiner.

The original “Timeline of WHO’s response to COVID-19” said:

December 31, 2019: Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, China, reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei Province. A novel coronavirus was eventually identified.

The changed version says:

December 31, 2019: WHO’s Country Office in the People’s Republic of China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of ‘viral pneumonia’ in Wuhan, People’s Republic of China.

