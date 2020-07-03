ChinaBlocksWION: Readers stand in solidarity with us

Three days after India banned 59 Chinese apps, Beijing has blocked access to the WION website - www.wionews.com - in mainland China.

GreatFire.org, a Chinese internet monitoring watchdog, confirmed that WION has been completely blocked in China.

WION has been ill-famous in China because of its highly critical coverage of Beijing's cover-up of coronavirus outbreak. The move is being seen as a retaliation against India's action banning Chinese apps.

To this end, Twitterati -- from Hong Kong activists to Indian analysts -- have stood by WION, and tweeted in supported of the channel and the website.

Hong Kong activist Wang Fang said, "Blocking of English News channel "WION" by China is not justified at all. Blocking the news media means blocking of freedom of speech and expression. One thing is clear that China is intolerant #ChinaBlocksWION"

👉Blocking of English News channel "WION" by China is not justified at all



👉Blocking the news media means blocking of freedom of speech and expression



👉One thing is clear that China is intolerant#ChinaBlocksWION pic.twitter.com/TrjwMmgkzD — Wang Fang 王芳 王芳🇭🇰 (@Wang_Fang_HK) July 2, 2020 ×

Wang also drew attention to how China always endorse propaganda news portals, like Global Times.

"Why did #ChinaBlocksWION just to block press media and freedom of speech. China promote only propaganda news website like @globaltimesnews #ChinaWillPay #chinavsworld," he said.

Why did #ChinaBlocksWION just to block press media and freedom of speech. China promote only propaganda news website like @globaltimesnews #ChinaWillPay #chinavsworld pic.twitter.com/40SQ3BzJma — Wang Fang 王芳 王芳🇭🇰 (@Wang_Fang_HK) July 2, 2020 ×

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale called for the global community to support WION in all its endeavours.

"China blocks access to WION website after India bans 59 Chinese apps. Tme for global community to support @WIONews," he tweeted.

China blocks access to WION website after India bans 59 Chinese apps. Tme for global community to support @WIONewshttps://t.co/wA2mzmg0hs



-Shared via WION — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) July 2, 2020 ×

Gunja Kapoor, Curator, Right Narrative, congratulated Palki Sharma, Executive Editor, WION, for making China uncomfortable with the truth.

"Congratulations @palkisu - you made the dragon uncomfortable with your truth. Clearly the fire they try to spit was unable to survive brutal winds on WION," she tweeted.

Congratulations @palkisu - you made the dragon uncomfortable with your truth.



Clearly the fire they try to spit was unable to survive brutal winds on WION.#ChinaBlocksWION https://t.co/Mi0mmt0M94 — Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) July 2, 2020 ×

There were others who tweeted praising WION for its path-breaking, and in China's words, getting-blocked-on-Twitter, journalism.

You may be doing some serious damage to China and Chinese government @WIONews that's why they blocked you. @palkisu your journalism exposed their policies. So it's something good you're doing that why #ChinaBlocksWION.@MollyGambhir — Rachit (@NainRachit1) July 3, 2020 ×

Means China got a taste of good journalism. Congratulations @palkisu . Great content and realistic reporting. Kudos. More poer to you guys



China blocks access to WION website after India bans 59 Chinese apps https://t.co/hmrF5iZQae @wionews — Dr. Viswaraja Sasikumar (@viswaraja1) July 3, 2020 ×

What more is expected from those who have never experienced authentic press. 😒

Such actions tell us the level of anxiety they have. 🙂

Kudos to whole #WION team 👍 — Amartya Banerjee (@amartyaamu) July 2, 2020 ×

#chinablocksWion is a badge to carry in these times. I am proud that Wion has got such coverage that China was forced to block it. — Sangwai (@NiksSangwai) July 2, 2020 ×

That's Big for Wion Itself ...



You are becoming a headache for them for telling facts to the World ..



Channel with the Factual News ! — MUDIT HASTIR (@MuditHastir) July 3, 2020 ×

Your laser focus on the criminal culpability of the #China in suppressing & spreading the #WuhanVirus & your fearless, relentless pursuit of the truth is what's scared the mandarins in the #CCP. Never back down. #MakeChinaPay#ChinaBlocksWION — Tapashish Chakraborty (@TapashishC) July 2, 2020 ×

The support from the readers also made #ChinaBlocksWion trend on the micro-blogging site on the first spot nationwide.

This is not the first time WION has come under attack from the Chinese establishment. In March, the spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, blocked WION on Twitter.

Chinese diplomats in India had criticised WION's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, had also published a critical piece, asking WION to "think independently."

WIONews.com thanks all its readers and audience for the immeasurable support. Your encouraging words mean the world to us, and motivate us to further bring the world to your fingertips and laptops. Well, what else can we say! We are PROUD TO HAVE BEEN BANNED BY CHINA ;)