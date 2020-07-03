#ChinaBlocksWION: Readers stand in solidarity with us

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jul 03, 2020, 06.02 PM(IST)

China blocks Wion Photograph:( WION )

Follow Us

Story highlights

GreatFire.org, a Chinese internet monitoring watchdog, confirmed that WION has been completely blocked in China.

Three days after India banned 59 Chinese apps, Beijing has blocked access to the WION website - www.wionews.com - in mainland China. 

GreatFire.org, a Chinese internet monitoring watchdog, confirmed that WION has been completely blocked in China.

WION has been ill-famous in China because of its highly critical coverage of Beijing's cover-up of coronavirus outbreak. The move is being seen as a retaliation against India's action banning Chinese apps.

To this end, Twitterati -- from Hong Kong activists to Indian analysts -- have stood by WION, and tweeted in supported of the channel and the website.

Hong Kong activist Wang Fang said, "Blocking of English News channel "WION" by China is not justified at all. Blocking the news media means blocking of freedom of speech and expression. One thing is clear that China is intolerant #ChinaBlocksWION"

×

Wang also drew attention to how China always endorse propaganda news portals, like Global Times.

"Why did #ChinaBlocksWION just to block press media and freedom of speech. China promote only propaganda news website like @globaltimesnews #ChinaWillPay #chinavsworld," he said.

×

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale called for the global community to support WION in all its endeavours.

"China blocks access to WION website after India bans 59 Chinese apps. Tme for global community to support @WIONews," he tweeted.

×

Gunja Kapoor, Curator, Right Narrative, congratulated Palki Sharma, Executive Editor, WION, for making China uncomfortable with the truth.

"Congratulations @palkisu - you made the dragon uncomfortable with your truth. Clearly the fire they try to spit was unable to survive brutal winds on WION," she tweeted.

×

There were others who tweeted praising WION for its path-breaking, and in China's words, getting-blocked-on-Twitter, journalism.

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

The support from the readers also made #ChinaBlocksWion trend on the micro-blogging site on the first spot nationwide.

This is not the first time WION has come under attack from the Chinese establishment. In March, the spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, blocked WION on Twitter. 

Chinese diplomats in India had criticised WION's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, had also published a critical piece, asking WION to "think independently." 

WIONews.com thanks all its readers and audience for the immeasurable support. Your encouraging words mean the world to us, and motivate us to further bring the world to your fingertips and laptops. Well, what else can we say! We are PROUD TO HAVE BEEN BANNED BY CHINA ;)