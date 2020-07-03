Kim Jong-un calls North Korea's COVID-19 response 'shining success'

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has called the country's response to coronavirus a "shining success".

Kim warned against "hasty" relaxations of COVID-19 measures and urged "maximum alert" hinting that the country will keep its borders closed for the foreseeable future.

Addressing the politburo working party meeting, the North Korean leader said the country had "thoroughly prevented the inroad of the malignant virus and maintained a stable anti-epidemic situation despite the worldwide health crisis, which is a shining success achieved," according to state media KCNA.

The meeting took place on Wednesday as the world coronavirus toll surpassed a grim-milestone of 500,000 deaths.

According to an official at the WHO, North Korea has reopened schools but kept a ban on public gatherings and made it mandatory to wear masks.

While no coronavirus cases have been reported in the reclusive country, it's health ministry has said that hundreds of people, mostly cargo handlers at seaports are being quarantined to ensure safety.

The construction of the Pyongyang General hospital was also discussed at Thursday's politburo meeting.

"Kim Jong-un made sure powerful national measures were taken for urgently solving the problems arising to brilliantly complete the hospital which would provide the people with the most advanced medical service, to be of the world standard," KCNA said.