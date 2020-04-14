Top 10 world news today: China to test more vaccines, Iran death toll and more!

Now, China approves trials for two more coronavirus vaccines

After giving the green signal for one vaccine to fight coronavirus, the Chinese government on Tuesday approved clinical trials for two more experimental vaccines.

Coronavirus death toll below 100 for first time in month: Iran

The Iran government said on Tuesday that the death toll due to coronavirus fell to double figures for the first time in a month.

Experts say Trump has little power to restart US economy

"Usually, state and local officials on the ground have the best understanding of the issues affecting people in their states," Reuters report quoting Cohen said.

COVID-19: Spain records 567 new deaths as death toll crosses 18,000

Spain on Tuesday reported 567 new deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus with the total death toll going beyond 18,000.

More than 500,000 accounts on Zoom app sold to hackers

Every account was disposed for less than a penny each, and in some cases, given away for free.

Coronavirus pandemic in Europe not yet under control!

The number of new coronavirus cases in Italy has declined but the death toll continues to rise. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Italy rose to 566, up from 431 the previous day.

Lethal olive tree disease across Europe is costing billions

The bacterium which has killed swathes of trees in Italy, now poses a potential threat to olive plantations in Spain and Greece.

Can China curb the second wave of coronavirus pandemic?

While, the country wants to kick-start its economy, it is has to combat the second wave of the novel virus threatening to paralyse it.

Ukraine: Blazing inferno comes dangerously near to Chernobyl site

A video of the incident was posted by a Chernobyl tour operator showed flames and a cloud of smoke rising from the site spread to just over a mile.

In the wake of the historic OPEC deal, the country with the World’s largest oil reserves struggles to survive

The ongoing political crisis in Venezuela has divided the international community - while 60+ countries back interim President Juan Guaidó and others support Nicolas Maduro who runs the country.