Can China curb the second wave of coronavirus pandemic?

With the possibility of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in China, the country is in a tight spot.

While, the country wants to kick-start its economy, it is has to combat the second wave of the novel virus threatening to paralyse it.

Since the beginning of April, the country's COVID-19 cases has increased on a regular basis.

From 30-odd cases on April 1 to more than a 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, the trajectory is consistent with the first wave of cases in most countries

The country had reported 100-plus cases after six weeks. It had last reported so many cases on March 5.

Interestingly, 98 of the new cases were of foreign origin and most of them were reported from the border province of Heilongjian

This region shares a 1,500 kilometre border with Russia and became a last resort for Chinese nationals crossing over from Russia during the lockdown period.

On Sunday, 49 chinese nationals who crossed over from russia tested positive for covid-19.

Border towns have resorted to imposing strict containment measures to prevent a second wave.

There are restrictions on movements and gatherings, much like what were last seen in Wuhan in January.

Some cities like Suifenhe have decided to shut down their border with Russia and impose a mandatory 28-day quarantine period for all foreign returnees, along with nucleic acid and antibody tests.

As more and more foreign travellers test positive, the local population has grown uneasy. There are reports of many families fleeing the border towns to escape the risk of local transmission.

A second wave of cases could prove more challenging for Beijing…

During the first time, China protected its provinces by quarantining the epicentre.

But imported cases tend to be scattered around the country, making it difficult to track and quarantine patients.

