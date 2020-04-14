COVID-19 treatment: Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can cause heart problems

While scientists are continuing to study chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as potential cure the coronavirus pandemic, concerns are being raised about the efficacy and safety of the drugs.

In a preliminary study in Brazil it has been discovered that a high dose of chloroquine diphosophate is associated with a severe type of arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat.

The study was shut down after it was unable to treat patients infected with the novel virus.

Hospitals in Sweden have also received guidance directing clinicians not to use chloroquine to treat Covid-19 patients outside of clinical trials.

The guidance states that "considering the very low evidence of any significant effect on Covid-19 and since serious side effects can't be ruled out, the use of chloroquine outside of clinical trials is not recommended."

Magnus Gisslén, professor and senior doctor at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden along with his team have seen "a serious effect on the heart" linked to using the medication, he said.

He added that patients with lower kidney function also had a difficult time taking the drug.

Last week, the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Rhythm Society issued guidance about critical cardiovascular considerations for the use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat the novel coronavirus, saying doctors must consider "potential serious implications for people with existing cardiovascular disease."

World Health Organization officials on Monday said they "eagerly await" the outcomes of studies evaluating the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as possible Covid-19 treatment options, especially as the drugs already are being used "off label" to treat some patients in certain countries.