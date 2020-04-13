Coronavirus is 10 times deadlier than swine flu: WHO

At a time when the global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 114,539, World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that vaccine is needed to fully halt the transmission of the virus.

"We know that COVID-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times more deadly than the 2009 flu pandemic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual briefing from Geneva.

The director-general said that globalisation meant that COVID-19 could re-emerge yet again, implying that "ultimately, the development and delivery of a safe and effective vaccine will be needed to fully interrupt transmission."

Meanwhile, at least 114,539 people have died so far from coronavirus in 193 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally. More than 1,853,300 have tested positive for coronavirus globally, as per the data.

With 22,109 deaths, the United States continues to suffer the most from coronavirus. On Tuesday, the coronavirus death toll on New York also surpassed 10,000 with the governor saying that the "worst is over" in the state.

The second-worst hit country Italy reported 566 new deaths on Monday, which took its death toll over 20,000. However, the number of critically ill patients in the country dropped for the tenth consecutive day due to a slow down in the rate of infections.