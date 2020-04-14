Coronavirus pandemic in Europe not yet under control!

The number of new coronavirus cases in Italy has declined but the death toll continues to rise. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Italy rose to 566, up from 431 the previous day.

The overall death toll is now 20,465.

Meanwhile, neighbouring France has extended lockdown to May 11. This as President Emmanuel Macron warned, that the pandemic was not yet under control. This comes as the death toll in the country nears 15,000.

Rafale jets which were aboard a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier have returned to their base in northwest France.

Personnel who operated the jets were tested before being quarantined in a military facility

In Spain, labourers went back to work as the country started to ease tough lockdown restrictions, that have kept people confined to their homes for over a month.

Dozens of health workers in Madrid paid tribute to a colleague who passed away from coronavirus.

The 57-year old nurse became the third medic to succumb to COVID-19 in the Spanish capital.

Spain has confirmed over 17-thousand coronavirus deaths.