PM Narendra Modi extends lockdown till May 3 as coronavirus cases cross 10,000

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in his address to the nation announced a further extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.



PM said that India gained from timely measures of social distancing and lockdown and is in a much stable position in comparison to several powerful countries of the world.

India's fight against coronavirus is moving ahead very strongly and the country has been able to avert considerable damage due to sacrifice of the countrymen.

"India's fight against corona global epidemic is moving ahead very strongly. Because of your sacrifice so far, India has been able to avert considerable damage from coronavirus. I know how many problems you had to face. Somebody has trouble getting food, somebody has trouble commuting and someone is away from home," Prime Minister Modi said in his address to the nation.



Meanwhile, a total number of 10,363 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry also said that 1211 new cases and 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his address by asking people to be very vigilant in following the coronavirus lockdown, which has now extended till 3 May. He wished everyone good health against this coronavirus menace.