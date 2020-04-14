Live: PM Modi extends India's lockdown till May 3, economic activities to resume partially

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photograph: ANI
Apr 14, 2020, 10.24 AM
We will be implementing lockdown even more strictly till 20 April, said Narendra Modi. Some restrictions may be eased in places where there are no hotspots after that date, he added. He also said that the government must keep a close watch on places where new hotspots may emerge.
Apr 14, 2020, 10.24 AM
"True, we have had to pay a huge price economically, but that price is little to pay when compared with the value of so many lives," said PM Modi.
Apr 14, 2020, 10.23 AM
Apr 14, 2020, 10.18 AM
"Our tension should increase. That is why hotspots have to be surveilled with extended vigilance, and take harsh steps to curb spread of coronavirus. If new hotspots arrive, our efforts will face problems."
Apr 14, 2020, 10.15 AM
In view of all suggestions, it has been decided that the nationwide lockdown would be extended until May 3, says PM Modi
Apr 14, 2020, 10.12 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the trouble being faced by the people of India during the COVID-19 lockdown. "In our constitution, 'We the People' is written, and this fight is what it signifies, he says. Remembering BR Ambedkar, says it a symbolic remembrance to his anniversary." he said.
Apr 14, 2020, 10.10 AM
Apr 14, 2020, 10.08 AM
Apr 14, 2020, 10.07 AM
Your fight against COVID-19 has been very strong so far, thanks to your sacrifices.The citizens of India have saved the country by bearing a lot of pain, says PM Modi
Apr 14, 2020, 09.54 AM
States which have extended lockdown so far
So far, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal have extended the lockdown until 30 April. Punjab has extended it till 1 May.
Apr 14, 2020, 07.34 AM
PM Narendra Modi: May we get more strength to fight COVID-19 menace
On the ocassions of Bohag Bihu, Vishu and Tamil New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped the festivals "deepen the spirit of brotherhood".
Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020
Apr 14, 2020, 07.32 AM
The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends tomorrow and Modi is likely to talk about its possible extension.
To effectively contain the spread of coronavirus, the Odisha government has already decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30.
States like Maharashtra, Punjab and Telangana have also announced an extension of the lockdown till April 30.
In a meeting with PM through video-conference on Saturday, the chief ministers of most states had asked for an extension of the lockdown period as cases continue to rise.