COVID-19: Spain records 567 new deaths as death toll crosses 18,000

Spain on Tuesday reported 567 new deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus with the total death toll going beyond 18,000.

The number deaths due to coronavirus in Spain has risen to 18,056.

The number of new infections rose by 1.8 per cent to 172,541 cases, according to the health ministry.

Spain had imposed a lockdown on March 14 after COVID-19 cases began to spiral in the country. It is now the third-highest death toll due to the virus after the United States and Italy.

On Monday, construction and manufacturing sector workers began to return to work as the daily death rate showed a fall and the government decided to resume some economic activity. On March 30, all non-essentials activity was blocked by the government as the country began to register a high death toll.

Despite the improvement, health officials have warned people to observe strict guidelines laid down earlier.

The government has distributed 10 million masks this week with at least 4,500 police, Red Cross volunteers and security guards handing them out at 1,500 locations across the country.

