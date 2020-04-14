Coronavirus death toll below 100 for first time in month: Iran

The Iran government said on Tuesday that the death toll due to coronavirus fell to double figures for the first time in a month.

"Unfortunately, we lost 98 of our compatriots infected with the disease... but after a month of waiting, this is the first day that the death toll has been double figures," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

In Iran, 4,683 people have died due to COVID-19.

"We hope that this path will continue with your ongoing cooperation" in observing health guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the virus," the health ministry spokesman said as the number of deaths per day showed improvement for the first time in weeks.

The total number of infected cases in the country has now risen to 74,877 with 48,129 of those hospitalized recovered and been discharged, the health ministry spokesman informed.

Iran had announced its first COVID-19 case on February 19 since then the country has announced the closure of schools but hasn't gone in for a complete lockdown like several other countries.

