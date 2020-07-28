Top 10 world news today: China on disengagement at LAC, China's row with New Zealand over Hong Kong and more

WION Web Team New Delhi Jul 28, 2020, 06.58 PM(IST)

Air operation in Ladakh Photograph:( Agencies )

Here are the top stories that made rounds in the world arena today

Chinese and Indian troops have 'completed disengagement', says China

Ladakh

China's foreign ministry said the two sides were preparing for a fifth round of talks between military commanders at an unspecified date.

China accuses New Zealand of violating international law over Hong Kong move

Xi Jinping

 

 

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters had announced the suspension saying "New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong's criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China".

Documents will prove Canada plotted with FBI: Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's lawyer

Meng

 

 

 

Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Monday demanded the release of unredacted Canadian spy service documents.

'Comfort woman' row: Japan warns South Korea against Abe's statue

Abe

 

 

 

South Korea's private botanic garden in the rural Pyeongchang county displayed statues that appears to depict Japan's PM Abe, kneeling and bowing to a seated "comfort woman"

US anti-submarine aircraft approaches within 100 km of China's Shanghai

P-8 A

 

 

The P-8A anti-submarine aircraft along with EP-3E reconnaissance plane reportedly entered the Taiwan Strait and flew near the coast of Zhejiang and Fujian.

Google's new data cable to link US, UK and Spain

Google

 

 

 

According to Google's estimate, underwater data cables are vital to global communications infrastructure as they carry out approximately 98 per cent of the world's data.

Sri Lanka drops plan to conduct advance polling for people under quarantine

Sri Lanka elections

 

 

Over 16 million voters are registered to vote on August 5 to elect a 225-member parliament for a 5-year term.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for use by year end: US 

Moderna

 

 

Moderna has received nearly $1 billion from the US government, which is helping to bankroll several vaccine candidates under its Operation Warp Speed program.

 

 

Germany voices 'great concern' at virus spike, issues Spain warning

Coronavirus in Germany

 

 

Germany has fared better than many of its neighbours in suppressing the virus, but Wieler urged citizens not to squander the progress following a spike numbers in recent weeks.

Kim Jong Un denies possibility of another war in North Korea; thanks 'reliable, effective' nuclear arms

Kim Jong Un

 

According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim said that his country has tried to become “a nuclear state” with “an absolute might”
 

