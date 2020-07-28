Google's new data cable to link US, UK and Spain

Google's new transatlantic data cable will connect three countries including the Unites States, United Kingdom and Spain.

The tech giant has announced that it is planning to make an undersea network cable to connect these countries.

Google claims that is incorporating a new technology for the project which it believes will be a significant upgrade of the existing technology. It is expected to be completed by 2022.

According to Google's estimate, underwater data cables are vital to global communications infrastructure as they carry out approximately 98 per cent of the world's data.

The cable used in the project, are named "Grace Hopper", after an American computer scientist and naval rear admiral, will hit the UK at Bude, in Cornwall. It is tech firm's fourth privately owned undersea cable.

The first ever transatlantic telecommunications cable connected Ireland and the US by telegraph was and was built in 1858.

To support the demand for communication and entertainment, around 750,000 miles of cable already run between continents at the moment. It is enough to run around the world almost 17 times.

Internet usage across the globe has skyrocketed around the world since coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

Companies are continuing to look for ways to reach more consumers as demand for high-speed internet increases around the world.

Facebook and Microsoft collectively own telecom company Telxius of the Marea cable, which runs from the US to Spain.