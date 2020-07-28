China accuses New Zealand of violating international law over Hong Kong move

China has accused New Zealand "gross interference in China's internal affairs" and ''serious violation of international law'' after it suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

According to statement by a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Wellington, "The New Zealand government's decision is a serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. It is a gross interference in China's internal affairs. The Chinese side has lodged its grave concern and strong opposition," the embassy said in a statement.

"Hong Kong affairs are entirely China's internal affairs, and allow no foreign interference.''

Earlier, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters had announced the suspension saying "New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong's criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China".

The country took this step despite risking the ire of Wellington's largest trading partner.

Canada, Britain and Australia, who are New Zealand's partners in the so-called "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance have taken similar action. The United States has given a hint of doing the same in the coming weeks.

Critics view this new security law as an erosion of civil liberties and human rights in the financial hub, which has been semi-autonomous from China since its handover from Britain in 1997.