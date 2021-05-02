Top 10 world news: Tanker fire claims lives in Afghanistan, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe updates and more

In what is being believed to be an attack by the resurgent Taliban, Gasoline tanker trucks burst into flames in Kabul overnight, killing at least seven people, injuring 14 and starting large fires which caused power cuts to some parts of the Afghan capital. Meanwhile in India, PM Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with experts to review oxygen and medicine supplies available in the country, He also reviewed the human resource situation, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways to augment it.

Roaring tanker fire kills 7, injures 14 in Afghanistan capital

The tankers were parked in northern Kabul and burst into flames late on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Interior. Fourteen people were injured.

COVID-19: PM Modi reviews oxygen and medicine availability

According to government sources, the Prime Minister reviewed the matter of augmenting human resources for effective management of COVID-19 in the country today.

Seven-day lockdown in Haryana from Monday

To break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday announced a weeklong lockdown starting Monday.

G7 to come up with mechanism to quickly counter Russian 'propaganda', UK's Raab says

Currently, G7 foreign ministers are set to meet in London, marking the first such in person meeting in two years owing to the precautions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Myanmar's young demonstrators march to demand 'spring revolution'

As Myanmar entered its fourth month since the military coup, demonstrators gathered on a street corner in Yangon to demand a "spring revolution" and asked for freedom from the military regime.

Iran's treatment of dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'torture': UK

"I think it amounts to torture the way she's being treated, and there is a very clear, unequivocal obligation on the Iranians to release her," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC television.

UK defends cut in aid after UN warns of deadly impact

Britain defended cuts to its aid spending saying that the monetary allocation was having a negative impact on its budget. The stand has been taken even after several UN agencies warned that cutting aid would translate into thousands of deaths among the world's poor.

Phase-3 vaccination: Over 86,000 received first dose on May 1 in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15,68,16,031 as the phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on Saturday.

'What virus?': Packed crowds attend music festival in China's 'almost virus-free' Wuhan

As the world struggles to control the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Wuhan hosted its first open-air music festival on May 01. Similar “Strawberry Music Festival” events are being held in other cities across China, including Beijing, during the country's five-day national holiday.

'Trillions' of cicadas to emerge after spending nearly 2 decades underground

One can expect the insects to shed their skins and emerge from the ground to participate in a month-long mating ritual. And it’s expected to be quite a performance. The cicadas climb trees as part of the mating rituals and also sing mating songs as loud as 100 decibels!