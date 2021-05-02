Phase-3 vaccination: Over 86,000 received first dose on May 1 in India

A total of 86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 states on May 1, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15,68,16,031 as the phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on Saturday.

The ministry said, "86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 11 states".

These states are Chhattisgarh (987), Delhi (1,472), Gujarat (51,622), Jammu and Kashmir (201), Karnataka (649), Maharashtra (12,525), Odisha (97), Punjab (298), Rajasthan (1853), Tamil Nadu (527) and UP (15,792).

Cumulatively, 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,93,911 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am, the ministry said.

These include 94,28,490 healthcare workers (HCWs), who have taken the first dose and 62,65,397 HCWs, who have taken the second dose, 1,27,57,529 FLWs, who received the first dose and 69,22,093 FLWs, who took the second dose.

It also includes 86,023 beneficiaries in the age-group of 18-45. Besides, 5,26,18,135 and 1,14,49,310 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,32,80,976 and 40,08,078 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 67 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

More than 18 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on day-106 of the vaccination drive (May 1), 18,26,219 vaccine doses were given. Across 15,968 sessions, 11,14,214 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 7,12,005 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.