Seven-day lockdown in Haryana from Monday

IANS
New Delhi, India Published: May 02, 2021, 04:18 PM(IST)

A file photo of coronavirus in India. Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij announced the decision to impose 'complete lockdown' in a tweet

To break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday announced a weeklong lockdown starting Monday.

State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij announced the decision to impose "complete lockdown" in a tweet.

Earlier, the government had ordered weekend lockdown in nine districts, Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad, that would end at 5 am on Monday.

Haryana had reported 13,588 new Covid cases and 125 fatalities on Saturday.

