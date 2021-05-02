COVID-19: PM Modi reviews oxygen and medicine availability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a virtual meeting with experts to review oxygen and medicine availability. He also reviewed the human resource situation, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways to augment it.

According to government sources, the Prime Minister reviewed the matter of augmenting human resources for effective management of COVID-19 in the country today.

During the meeting, several steps to incentivize students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join Covid duty were taken.

The decisions which were taken in the meeting may include delaying the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination and incentivizing MBBS pass-outs studying for it to join Covid duty. It might also include utilising services of final year MBBS and nursing students in Covid Duty.

Medical personnel doing Covid duty will be given preference in government recruitment as well as a financial incentive.

India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday`s high of over 4 lakh cases, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry said today.

Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases of COVID-19 in the country and the death toll has mounted to 2,15,542. The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,68,16,031, informed the health ministry.