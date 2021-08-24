Top 10 World News: Taliban's second press conference, latest situation; more

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid held a second press conference on Tuesday. The group assertively opposed deadline extension in US pullback. Meanwhile, India raised the issue of Pakistan-based terror groups in light of the changing situation in Afghanistan. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News

Evacuations must be completed by August 31, Afghans not allowed to go to airport: Taliban

A Taliban spokesman on Tuesday said the United States should stop evacuating skilled Afghans, and warned Western forces against extending the August 31 deadline for airlifts out of the country.

Facebook’s most viewed article was on COVID vaccine death, says firm amid reports of withholding info

This information was part of Facebook’s first-quarter content transparency report that was released on Saturday—initially believed to be shelved.

UNHRC meet on Afghanistan: India raises concern over Pakistan-based terror groups

India stressed that in light of developments in Afghanistan, it should be ensured that its territory should not be used against other countries.

Taliban aren’t allowing food, abducting kids and elderly, says Afghan’s acting president Amrullah Saleh

Saleh said the Taliban are abducting children and the elderly and using them as “shields” while conducting house raids

Watch | Taliban will help Pakistan conquer Kashmir: Leader of Imran Khan’s party

Unabashedly admitting Pakistan military's close ties with Taliban and its anti-India agenda, a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has talked about taking help of the Taliban in Kashmir during an on-air television show.

Watch: US jets evacuating Afghans make ‘diving combat landings’, drop flares amid ISIS missile fears

US military planes are doing rapid diving combat landings to beat the threat of a missile attack, with video showing a French transport plane yesterday deploying flares designed to confuse heat-seeking technology which may have been stolen by Islamic State in Afghanistan.

Pakistan gets $2.75 billion in COVID-19 support funds from IMF

The funds, part of a $650 billion global programme, will shore up Pakistan's foreign reserves, under pressure from a rise in the current account deficit and falling remittances from workers based abroad. 

India, Russia form 'permanent bilateral channel' for consultations on Afghanistan

Both India and Russia have reasons to be wary of Taliban rise in Afghanistan

Situation is serious, says Afghan Sikh MP Narendra Khalsa

Narendra Singh Khalsa is the son of Awtar Singh Khalsa, who was a Sikh representative to the Loya Jirga from Paktia province of Afghanistan.

Astronaut’s medical issue makes NASA delay spacewalk at ISS  

Medical issue with one of its astronauts has forced NASA to delay the spacewalk at the International Space Station. The postponement was announced by the officials on Monday, just less than 24 hours before Mark Vande Hei was supposed to float outside 

