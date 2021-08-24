Astronaut’s medical issue makes NASA delay spacewalk at ISS  

Medical issue with one of its astronauts has forced NASA to delay the spacewalk at the International Space Station.

The postponement was announced by the officials on Monday, just less than 24 hours before Mark Vande Hei was supposed to float outside.

The officials said, Vande Hei was dealing with “a minor medical issue”. They noted, it was not an emergency, but did not provide any further details.

54-year-old Vande Hei, who is a retired army colonel, has been at the space station since April. He is expected to remain there until next spring for a one-year mission. This is Vande Hei’s second stay at the station.

On Tuesday, Vande Hei and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide were supposed to venture out to install a bracket for new solar wings. NASA said the work can wait.

The spacewalk will now be rescheduled after this weekend’s planned supply run by SpaceX and a September series of spacewalks on the Russian side of the orbiting lab, according to NASA.